Olympic withdrawal: scandalous video shows whip lashes

The whole incident comes at an extremely inopportune time for the World Equestrian Federation. After all, the terrible images from the pentathlon competition in Tokyo, where a completely overtaxed athlete mistreated the horse provided to her, have reignited the debate about whether equestrian sport should remain at the Olympics. For Los Angeles 2028, it has already been decided that the riders and their four-legged sports partners will be back. However, the future of the animal athletes under the five rings seems anything but certain.