Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Basic rules violated"

UEFA now investigates Spain kicker’s celebration scandal

Nachrichten
23.07.2024 20:41

UEFA has opened an investigation under Article 55 of its regulations into Spain captain Alvaro Morata and his national team colleague Rodri. The two European champions are accused of breaching the basic rules of decent behavior. Controversial chants and comments were made at the title celebrations in Madrid. 

comment0 Kommentare

The scandal at the European Championship title celebrations in Madrid now has consequences for Morata and Rodri. As UEFA announced on Tuesday, an investigation has been launched into the two European champions. The Ethics and Disciplinary Committee will decide on the matter in due course, UEFA said in a statement.

The two Spaniards are accused of breaching the basic rules of decent behavior. The duo also misused the event to make non-sporting comments and denigrated soccer and UEFA in the process. 

Gibraltar and Musiala
The comments made by Man City player Rodri were particularly explosive. He repeatedly shouted "Gibraltar is Spanish" into the crowd. The peninsula on the south coast of Spain has been British territory since the 18th century. This is still a thorn in the side of nationalist circles in Spain. 

Jamal Musiala (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Jamal Musiala
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Morata tried to react to the statement and pointed out to his team-mate that this was problematic and that he himself played in England, Rodri responded defiantly: "I don't care." But Morata himself caused displeasure that evening, especially in Germany. Morata turned to Real defender Carvajal with the microphone in his hand and began to mock the DFB team and their youngster Jamal Musiala. "Well, Pitbull, where's Musiala? Where is he?" he asked in the direction of the defender. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf