"Basic rules violated"
UEFA now investigates Spain kicker’s celebration scandal
UEFA has opened an investigation under Article 55 of its regulations into Spain captain Alvaro Morata and his national team colleague Rodri. The two European champions are accused of breaching the basic rules of decent behavior. Controversial chants and comments were made at the title celebrations in Madrid.
The scandal at the European Championship title celebrations in Madrid now has consequences for Morata and Rodri. As UEFA announced on Tuesday, an investigation has been launched into the two European champions. The Ethics and Disciplinary Committee will decide on the matter in due course, UEFA said in a statement.
The two Spaniards are accused of breaching the basic rules of decent behavior. The duo also misused the event to make non-sporting comments and denigrated soccer and UEFA in the process.
Gibraltar and Musiala
The comments made by Man City player Rodri were particularly explosive. He repeatedly shouted "Gibraltar is Spanish" into the crowd. The peninsula on the south coast of Spain has been British territory since the 18th century. This is still a thorn in the side of nationalist circles in Spain.
Morata tried to react to the statement and pointed out to his team-mate that this was problematic and that he himself played in England, Rodri responded defiantly: "I don't care." But Morata himself caused displeasure that evening, especially in Germany. Morata turned to Real defender Carvajal with the microphone in his hand and began to mock the DFB team and their youngster Jamal Musiala. "Well, Pitbull, where's Musiala? Where is he?" he asked in the direction of the defender.
