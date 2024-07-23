Injury devil prevents Herrmann from taking revenge

Despite Herrmann's withdrawal, the field of participants for the ninth edition of the ultra run is full of top athletes. "We are delighted and honoured by the popularity of the top international runners," says organizer Hubert Resch. Andreas Reiterer (silver at the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships), a strong South Tyrolean, raves about the event: "For me, the GGUT is one of the most beautiful competitions I have ever run." Florian Grasel (Lower Austria) has won twice on his favorite mountain and is motivated again this year. A total of almost 2000 runners from around 50 nations compete over various distances.