Tourism action plan
“We have to move away from vendor’s tray thinking in Carinthia”
More money and more efficient structures should boost tourism in Carinthia. Guests expect higher quality and make vacation decisions at shorter notice.
"The Pyramidenkogel was actually the last big innovation, the last big story in Carinthia," Josef Petritsch, Tourism Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce, notes critically. "Unfortunately, we have fallen behind in the area of innovation."
This is where the state of Carinthia's new action plan comes in. "Unfortunately, cost pressure is hampering investment, while at the same time guests expect more quality," explains Provincial Councillor Sebastian Schuschnig. "Standing still here would be a step backwards." The funds for the investments should come from a separate infrastructure fund.
We have to get out of the current small-scale approach. Standing still would be a step backwards, which is why we urgently need investment in the services on offer in Carinthia.
Landesrat Sebastian Schuschnig
Financed by higher local and overnight taxes
"We will revise the Carinthian Tourism Act and something has to change in terms of overnight and local taxes," emphasizes Schuschnig. "The local tax has remained unchanged since 2005 at a maximum of 2 euros; only if the fees were adjusted to inflation would we be at 3.85 euros. A lot could happen with that."
Petritsch also considers this to be a good amount, but states: "It is important that these taxes are earmarked for tourism." Schuschnig agrees with this: "This certainly won't plug any budget holes, the money should, only be used for projects such as cycle paths." The plan is to start in 2026.
Structures to become more efficient
The structures are also to be reconsidered. "If a tourism association and a region are congruent, we should think about merging," said Schuschnig. Because only with efficient structures can you "become number 1 again", as Petritsch emphasizes.
So where does the future lie for Carinthia's tourism? Certainly not with small projects. "We have to get away from the bakery shop mentality and concentrate on our strengths," says Petritsch. Whether that's highlights such as the Pyramidenkogel or infrastructure for cyclists.
