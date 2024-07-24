Cycling star in Paris
“No one can take the Olympics away from you”
Professional cyclist Christina Schweinberger already has precious metal at home with European Championship and World Championship bronze. By now taking part in the Olympics, the Jenbacher is finally fulfilling a childhood dream. The 27-year-old is hoping for a top result at the Games in Paris: "The Olympics have their own laws."
As number 14 in the world rankings, Christina Schweinberger is one of the best female cyclists; the Jenbacher also rocketed to European and World Championship bronze in the time trial last year.
The current nomination for the Olympic Games is probably the most emotional achievement for the business law student: "The Olympics is the greatest thing. I've been dreaming about it since I was a child, when I was still practicing completely different sports. No one can take the Olympics away from you."
Despite all the joy, there is also a drop of bitterness for the 27-year-old. Twin sister Kathrin was not considered for Paris: "She would have deserved it with her results, she would have been a good choice for the road course."
In the meantime, Christina has been able to assert herself without her best partner at her side. The twins have been riding in different professional teams for two years.
Christina is not only competing in both cycling events at the Games in Paris, but as a proven classics specialist and fifth in the World Championships, she can also expect to have a chance in both competitions: "I'm just looking forward to both races."
In the time trial I'm hoping for the top 10, a place in the top 5 would be really mega.
Christina Schweinberger
The battle against the clock is easier to predict, in the road race the tactics of the strong cycling nations will play a decisive role: "In the time trial I'm hoping for the top 10, a place in the top 5 would be really mega."
In order to achieve a top result, Christina has invested a lot of money in the Olympic project. She spent a day testing in a wind tunnel, invested in equipment, had a special suit made for her and completed altitude training in Kühtai: "That's quite a lot. But I don't regret it because it's my big dream."
Incidentally, Christina can only share the adventure with her loved ones from afar, as her family won't be there in Paris to keep their fingers crossed: "Mom and Dad would be too nervous. We also have a farm, so they can't just come away. Kathrin is already preparing for the Tour de France."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
