Testing the limits
Dilapidated bridge: A new plan for two lanes
The freeway operator Asfinag is setting up a test section on the Tyrolean Brenner freeway (A13) for two weeks from Thursday in order to test a two-lane traffic flow on the Lueg Bridge on busy travel days during the years-long renovation phase.
As has been reported several times, the Lueg Bridge is at the end of its days. One thing is certain: as of the new year, it will only be passable in one lane - the statics no longer allow for more. However, Asfinag is working on a solution to make it two lanes after all, at least on busy days.
Heavy traffic (more than 3.5 tons) will be directed to the left lane - i.e. towards the middle of the bridge - while cars will be able to choose whether to use the right or left lane.
Access over two kilometers
Two kilometers before the bridge, heavy traffic has time to change lanes. Only then will crash barriers prevent any further lane changes. Traffic is merged from three to two lanes on the approach section.
Load limit is extensively tested
Whether everything works as planned will be tested for two weeks, starting on Thursday, July 25. The aim of the test phase is to find out the load limits of the bridge. However, it is clear that the dual carriageway will only be the exception, not the rule.
Scientific monitoring
It is well known that the busiest days for travelers are weekends, when trucks are banned anyway. This will therefore mainly affect coaches and HGVs with exemptions. However, the new traffic routing could also be used on window days.
The test is being carried out under scientific supervision. Many people will be involved in the comprehensive observation of the dilapidated bridge.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.