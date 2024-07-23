Work Climate Index Upper Austria
Upper Austrians are dissatisfied with their bosses
Upper Austrians are more dissatisfied with their bosses than employees in other federal states. This is shown by the current Working Climate Index of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor. The construction and retail sectors are particularly affected. Irregular working hours are a problem in tourism.
61 percent of Upper Austrian construction workers and 58 percent of employees in the retail sector are dissatisfied with the organizational options at their workplace. These values, which are revealed by the Working Climate Index of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor, are higher than the results in the rest of Austria. Upper Austrians are also less satisfied with the relationship with their colleagues and the management style of their superiors than employees in other federal states. "Above all, this must be an alarm signal for all bosses in sectors where we urgently need specialist staff," says AK President Andreas Stangl.
Burnout cases in tourism
The survey also came to a negative conclusion in other sectors: 24 percent of construction workers feel stressed by poor health conditions and a quarter are exposed to constant work pressure. In tourism, in addition to heavy physical work, working time regulations and excessive and irregular working hours also cause problems. More than one in five employees in this sector report cases of burnout in the company. The AK is therefore calling for a commitment from employers to improve working conditions.
Satisfaction with further training
When it comes to further training opportunities, however, Upper Austria is ahead of the other federal states: 43 percent of employees have attended courses or seminars in the past twelve months, compared to 39 percent for the rest of Austria. Satisfied with this are 60 percent of Upper Austrians and only 57 percent of the other respondents.
