Upper Austrians are dissatisfied with their bosses

61 percent of Upper Austrian construction workers and 58 percent of employees in the retail sector are dissatisfied with the organizational options at their workplace. These values, which are revealed by the Working Climate Index of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor, are higher than the results in the rest of Austria. Upper Austrians are also less satisfied with the relationship with their colleagues and the management style of their superiors than employees in other federal states. "Above all, this must be an alarm signal for all bosses in sectors where we urgently need specialist staff," says AK President Andreas Stangl.