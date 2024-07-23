"Risk for players"
Calendar overcrowded: Leagues fire back at FIFA
In the dispute over the increasingly crowded soccer calendar, the European Leagues and the players' union Fifpro have lodged a complaint with the EU Commission against the world governing body FIFA. "Legal action is the only way left to protect the welfare of the players, the national leagues and the future governance," they said in a joint statement.
The number of possible competitive matches in professional soccer is growing again for the new 2024/25 season. There will be two additional group matches in the UEFA Champions League and an optional two additional matches in the knockout phase.
In addition, the FIFA Club World Cup will be expanded into a major event in the summer. "The international match calendar is now oversaturated and unsustainable for the national leagues. It poses a risk to the health of players," the two organizations wrote.
The decisions of the world governing body had "repeatedly favored their own competitions and commercial interests, neglected their responsibilities as a governing body and harmed the economic interests of national leagues and the welfare of players".
FIFA rejects accusations
The world governing body firmly rejected the accusations. "The current calendar was unanimously approved by the FIFA Council, which is made up of representatives from all continents, including Europe, and after an extensive consultation in which Fifpro and league bodies also participated," it said in a reaction. In contrast to "some leagues in Europe", FIFA must safeguard the overall interests. This also includes "the protection of players at all levels".
Fifpro had already announced in June that it would be submitting a legal claim to the Brussels Commercial Court. In addition to the Club World Cup, this is also directed against FIFA's "decisions to unilaterally determine the international match calendar", which determines the schedule for international matches and competitions.
Club World Cup with 32 teams
The Club World Cup planned for June 2025 in the USA will take place for the first time with 32 teams, including Red Bull Salzburg. Previously, seven teams took part. The new tournament, planned to be held every four years, will replace the previous Confederations Cup. At the time, FIFA had rejected the criticism that the match calendar was too full.
