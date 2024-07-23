New on the market
Barbie doll is now also available blind with a cane
The Barbie doll from toy manufacturer Mattel is now also available with a visual impairment. She has a cane and wears sunglasses, according to the US company. The packaging features Braille.
"With these new dolls, even more children can find a Barbie that represents them and tell their own stories with her," the press release states. Representatives of associations for the blind helped to develop the doll. The aim was to make it authentic. The new Barbie was not only given a classic white cane and fashionable sunglasses, but also movable elbow joints so that she can also use her walking aid.
"For me, this is another step towards finally creating a world that is made for blind young people to thrive," said British journalist and activist Lucy Edwards, who is blind herself.
Doll with Down's syndrome
A black Barbie with Down's syndrome was also presented on Tuesday. Among other things, this doll has a small build, a longer torso and a round face. "Launching this doll alongside the new blind Barbie doll is another important step in expanding representation for the disability community," said Kandi Pickard, President of the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS).
The first Barbie was introduced in 1959. Since then, there have been repeated discussions about whether the doll shows an unrealistic and one-sided body image. At the same time, however, she already exists with different features, such as in a wheelchair or, since 2023, with Down's syndrome. She has also already embodied many professions. The toy manufacturer repeatedly asserts that it wants to show a broad reflection of society.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
