It's about to start!

This rap legend carries the Olympic torch

Nachrichten
23.07.2024 09:31

Legendary US rapper Snoop Dogg will be one of the bearers of the Olympic torch ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris. Snoop Dogg will carry the torch through the streets of the suburb of Saint-Denis on Friday, confirmed Mayor Mathieu Hanotin.

This is where the Olympic stadium and an aquatics center are located. Other torchbearers in Saint-Denis include actress Laetitia Casta, Snoop Dogg's rapper colleague MC Solaar and pole vaulter Sergei Bubka.

Rapper Snoop Dogg (Bild: 2022 Getty Images)
Rapper Snoop Dogg
(Bild: 2022 Getty Images)

The Olympic flame has been carried through France for two months, and on Friday morning it will be carried through the athletes' village between Saint-Denis and neighboring Saint-Ouen before being brought to the Olympic stadium and the aquatics center - including by 52-year-old Snoop Dogg. The musician was born in the Los Angeles area, where the Olympic Games will be held in 2028. The torch relay is not the rapper's only appearance at the Olympic Games this year. Snoop Dogg will also be working as an Olympic commentator for US broadcaster NBC.

Passionate multiple grandpa
The rapper is also a passionate grandpa, as he emphasized in an interview with the Internet portal "Access Hollywood": "Having children was the best experience I've ever had, but having grandchildren is even better. His grandchildren call him "Papa Snoop", explained Snoop Dogg. The rapper has three sons and a daughter and, by his own account, twelve grandchildren.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

