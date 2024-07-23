This rap legend carries the Olympic torch

The Olympic flame has been carried through France for two months, and on Friday morning it will be carried through the athletes' village between Saint-Denis and neighboring Saint-Ouen before being brought to the Olympic stadium and the aquatics center - including by 52-year-old Snoop Dogg. The musician was born in the Los Angeles area, where the Olympic Games will be held in 2028. The torch relay is not the rapper's only appearance at the Olympic Games this year. Snoop Dogg will also be working as an Olympic commentator for US broadcaster NBC.