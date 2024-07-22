Vorteilswelt
"Deep love"

Harris praises Biden in first appearance

Nachrichten
22.07.2024 19:53

In her first appearance after Joe Biden's withdrawal from the US election campaign, his Vice President and possible replacement candidate Kamala Harris praised her boss's achievements as "unsurpassed". She attests to his "deep love" for his country.

She could witness first-hand how the 81-year-old fights "every day for the American people" and she was deeply grateful "for his service to our nation". Biden is currently unable to perform his duties due to a coronavirus infection and is recovering at his country residence.

Biden is characterized by honesty, integrity, his commitment to his faith and his family, his big heart and "his love, his deep love for our country".

Harris represents Biden due to coronavirus infection
The 59-year-old received the winning teams of the 2023 to 2024 college basketball season at the White House on behalf of Biden, who has currently retreated to his private home in Rehoboth in the US state of Delaware due to an infection with the coronavirus.

The statement from Harris for review:

Biden would like to be there himself, Harris said. He is feeling much better, is recovering quickly and is looking forward to getting back out there soon.

Biden had announced on Sunday that he would no longer run for a second term in the election on November 5 and put forward his deputy Harris as a replacement candidate. Almost the entire top ranks of the Democrats have now done the same as the US President.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

