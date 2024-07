Power women on similar paths to ministerial office

They come from Upper Austria, know and appreciate each other. They have powerful sub-organizations behind them, are both considered to be the greatest female hopefuls in their parties and, above all, are also fixed starters for a ministerial office in the next federal government. The political future belongs to State Secretary for Youth and Digitalization Claudia Plakolm (ÖVP) and Women's Chairwoman and Deputy Club Leader Eva-Maria Holzleitner. But who are the two most powerful young female politicians in the country - and what unites and what divides them?