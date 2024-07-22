Vorteilswelt
"Krone" winners

Delicacy boxes from Upper Austria handed over

Nachrichten
22.07.2024 10:00

Last week it was time for the lucky winners of the "Krone" competition to receive their regional treat boxes full of delicacies from Upper Austria at solarCity in Linz.

From June 21 to June 28, readers of krone.at had the chance to win lovingly compiled gourmet boxes from Upper Austria. Together with the Digital Marketplace, which has set itself the goal of promoting EPUs and small businesses in Austria while also doing something good for nature, we raffled off regional boxes full of great products from the region.

The prizes were ceremoniously presented at the Solar City in Linz. The picture shows, from left to right, Mr. Bernhard Aufreiter, Managing Director of Digitaler Marktplatz, Ms. Regina Priglinger-Simader, Managing Director of LoRe Cocktailmanufaktur, Ms. Karin Görür and her partner as winners of the GinPackage, Ms. Regina Wallner from Gourmetfein, Mr. Christoph Hoscher, winner of the Leberkäs Party Box, Mr. Gerald Lamm, Managing Director of Biohof Lamm and Hannes Pöcklhofer, Project Coordinator of DigitalerMarktplatz.
The prizes were ceremoniously presented at the Solar City in Linz. The picture shows, from left to right, Mr. Bernhard Aufreiter, Managing Director of Digitaler Marktplatz, Ms. Regina Priglinger-Simader, Managing Director of LoRe Cocktailmanufaktur, Ms. Karin Görür and her partner as winners of the GinPackage, Ms. Regina Wallner from Gourmetfein, Mr. Christoph Hoscher, winner of the Leberkäs Party Box, Mr. Gerald Lamm, Managing Director of Biohof Lamm and Hannes Pöcklhofer, Project Coordinator of DigitalerMarktplatz.
(Bild: Gerald Sailer)

Regional shopping is the trend
Buying food and products from the region is currently very much in vogue, and not just because of the issue of climate protection. Buying from local producers also secures value creation in Austria and you can visit the producer at any time. The digital marketplace helps small businesses throughout Austria to connect customers and producers.

With the "Digital Marketplace", you can conveniently order fresh and regional food via the APP (available in the App Store and Google PlayStore) or via the website and pick it up directly from the producer, have it delivered to one of the many pick-up locations or, if possible, have the products conveniently delivered to your home.

Win great prizes with the "Krone"
 With the "Krone" you always have the chance to win great prizes! Visit krone.at/gewinnspiele to stay up to date or subscribe to the "Krone" competition newsletter and receive the best competitions on krone.at directly to your e-mail inbox on Mondays and Thursdays.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

