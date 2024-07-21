Varta plans radical restructuring with debt cut

"We can confirm that Porsche is in negotiations (with Varta)," said a spokesperson for the sports car manufacturer. The Volkswagen subsidiary is primarily interested in the large lithium-ion battery cells that are to be used in the next Porsche 911 GTS. "The aim of our involvement would be to maintain this key technology in Germany." Porsche had signaled that it would acquire a majority stake in the Varta subsidiary V4Drive, which manufactures the car batteries. But that alone is apparently not enough. "Under certain circumstances, we could therefore imagine participating in a financial restructuring of Varta AG as a whole," explained the car manufacturer. However, talks on this are still ongoing.