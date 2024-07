New place name sign in Millstatt is a mystery

The artist behind it is Gert Resinger from Carinthia, who lives in Vienna. In the installation, the artist refers to his two places of residence and their use of language. And "Olta/Oida" can also be understood - now written down - as a call to rapture in the face of the beautiful view from the location. In any case, an information board is still to be installed to provide information about the art installation. The work was created as part of the millstART art association and is part of the "schön!_dasleben" exhibition.