Upper Austria’s hunters receive ten new regulations

At its meeting today, the provincial government adopted the new hunting regulations. Following the adoption of the Upper Austrian Hunting Act at the beginning of the year and the subsequent regulations, hunting law was reformed for the first time in 60 years at the instigation of the responsible state councillor Michaela Langer-Weninger (ÖVP) together with representatives of hunting and landowners. In terms of content, it is being adapted to the current circumstances - keywords: climate-fit forest, reforestation areas, species protection.