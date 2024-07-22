Simplified rules
Upper Austria’s hunters receive ten new regulations
Turn eleven into three: the regulations governing hunting in Upper Austria have been dusted off and streamlined. According to the responsible state councillor Michaela Langer-Weninger, our huntsmen and women are getting clearer and more transparent rules. They were adopted by the provincial government today.
At its meeting today, the provincial government adopted the new hunting regulations. Following the adoption of the Upper Austrian Hunting Act at the beginning of the year and the subsequent regulations, hunting law was reformed for the first time in 60 years at the instigation of the responsible state councillor Michaela Langer-Weninger (ÖVP) together with representatives of hunting and landowners. In terms of content, it is being adapted to the current circumstances - keywords: climate-fit forest, reforestation areas, species protection.
The closed season has been adjusted in line with the climate-related shift in the breeding and whelping seasons of many animal species.
Agrarlandesrätin Michaela Langer-Weninger (ÖVP)
Ten chapters regulate hunting
"The hunting regulations specify what the Upper Austrian Hunting Act generally stipulates. They are of great importance and scope in practice," explains Langer-Weninger. For her, the big change is that in future there will only be three hunting regulations instead of eleven. The new ten commandments are thematically mapped in these - from the municipal hunting board to hunting legitimation, hunting tests and closed seasons through to regulations on traps and shooting plans.
Model hunting lease as a "milestone"
The streamlined hunting regulations would ensure the growth of a healthy mixed forest, emphasizes Langer-Weninger. "The model hunting lease agreement is a major milestone that will make things considerably easier for everyone involved."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.