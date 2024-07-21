Belarus: German sentenced for “terrorism”

According to the Foreign Ministry in Berlin, the case is well known and the German authorities are working "intensively" on the man's behalf. The trial took place partly behind closed doors. The Belarusian state news agency Belta did not initially report on the case. According to the human rights organization Vyazna, the conviction of the German is connected to the so-called Kastus Kalinouski Regiment, a military unit made up of Belarusian volunteers who are fighting alongside Ukraine against Russia. In Belarus, the regiment is classified as an "extremist group".