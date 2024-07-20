Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Father had got out of the car

Girl (10) was practicing driving and rammed into a house

Nachrichten
20.07.2024 18:03

Well meant is the opposite of well done! This was demonstrated on Saturday afternoon in St. Lorenz am Mondsee (Upper Austria). A father (37) is said to have shown his daughters (10 and 7) how to drive a car. However, an accident happened right away. The car broke down and both girls were seriously injured.

comment0 Kommentare

The practice session began at around 12 noon on Saturday in the private field next to the family home in St. Lorenz. The 37-year-old left his ten-year-old daughter in the driver's seat and took the passenger seat himself. The driver's seven-year-old sister sat in the right rear seat.

Pasture gate opened
After the practice drive, the father got out and opened the pasture gate, at which point the ten-year-old suddenly let go of the clutch and pressed the accelerator pedal.

Based on the tracks, the police concluded that the wheels on the car had spun first. On subsequent contact with the asphalt, the car crashed forward into the wall of the house. Both front airbags deployed. However, the impact was apparently so violent that both girls were injured.

Jaw fracture
Apparently at least one child hit her head against a solid object and had to be treated for a suspected broken jaw. The Red Cross and the police were called to the scene of the accident and the injured children were taken to Salzburg State Hospital. There was no danger to life, however.

Legal consequences
The extent to which the father will face consequences remains to be seen once the circumstances of the accident have been finally clarified. In principle, such "driving courses" on private property are permitted by law if the property is obviously not open for use.

In other words: if it is fenced or fenced off. However, if they can be used by "everyone under the same conditions", private roads also become public and penalties are imposed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Markus Schütz
Markus Schütz
Jürgen Pachner
Jürgen Pachner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf