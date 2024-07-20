And on the way to ultimate happiness, the two have now shifted up a gear - because they are so pleased that their new, charming cow café has been so well received! They have created it in great detail above the heads of the cows (these are only the ones that have just had their calves, all the others are out on the huge pastures). With ideas that delight the guests - where else do cows and bulls cleverly identify ladies' and men's toilets, do you find cow profiles even in the armchairs and more than original cow pictures on the walls? And most importantly: quality on the plates that tastes good.