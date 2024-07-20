Innovative farm
Eva Schulz is a power woman, mom to three adorable girls, marketing professional - and as a career changer, she has raised a large parade farm near Lassnitzhöhe. With a charming cow café.
We reported on Eva Schulz years ago, not only because she is so full of power, but also because she put the cart before the horse. Quite a few people move from the country to the city - but it was exactly the opposite for the Styrian. Together with her partner, she kissed a disused farm near Laßnitzhöhe out of its slumber. And took off.
Why? Because she wanted her children - now three adorable blondes - to grow up close to nature and with their parents. To be able to jump in the mud, get dirty and know where the meat comes from. And because Eva Schulz wanted her animals to grow and live in a species-appropriate way. Until they die without fear, the couple is also there, "we owe them that".
Now there are 130 mother cows, the chickens run happily outside, the pigs rummage in the fragrant straw. "We probably won't get rich this way. But happy," said the young woman at the time, beaming.
And on the way to ultimate happiness, the two have now shifted up a gear - because they are so pleased that their new, charming cow café has been so well received! They have created it in great detail above the heads of the cows (these are only the ones that have just had their calves, all the others are out on the huge pastures). With ideas that delight the guests - where else do cows and bulls cleverly identify ladies' and men's toilets, do you find cow profiles even in the armchairs and more than original cow pictures on the walls? And most importantly: quality on the plates that tastes good.
Breakfast is served here at weekends, and it is of the finest quality. The meat, cheese and eggs come from the restaurant's own farm, really great creations such as melon and cheese variations are delicious, and the cakes are homemade. The perfect little burgers are also very popular. There is so much to choose from that you can't even taste your way through - and why does the coffee taste so good here? Perhaps it's because you can keep an eye on the producers and they enjoy their lives!
- There are 33,605 farms in Styria, each feeding an average of 100 people.
- This secures a total of 84,000 jobs.
- Every year, 578 farms close, which is around 1.5 percent: according to the latest surveys, however, this structural change is likely to slow down.
- According to the latest survey, farm succession is secured in 71% of cases. As a rule, this is through the children (85 percent), with a further eleven percent through other family members.
- Perspektive Landwirtschaft" is a contact point that provides support when people outside the family take over a farm. Farmers can search for successors via a farm exchange.
A mother cow, for example, lies completely relaxed on a thick bed of straw with her calf, just a few days old, next to her. Visitors are allowed to look at her, she knows that nothing will happen to her baby here. Of course, it is also a dream come true for the visiting children to be able to explore the large farm during breakfast. They are shown appreciation and respect for animals and learn that way!
There is no rushing - what a relief in this day and age - which is why reservations must be made for breakfast. The pleasant room, including catering, is also available for all kinds of events, office outings or birthdays.
Mention should also be made of the farm store, which offers what makes us Styrians so special 24 hours a day: Seed oil, wine, eggs, fruit, vegetables, vinegar, meat. The feel-good ambience here is very tasteful and there is also cooking.
Incidentally, it rains and snows in the milk producers' barn: "They should feel the weather, the life!" The family wants them to be happy.
Just as they themselves are on their path of traditional, honest production.
Information about the farm and reservations: www.vicha.at
