Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Coach with a heart

Rose: Almost missed a test match for a boy with cancer

Nachrichten
20.07.2024 09:52

Coach with a heart: Former Salzburg coach Marco Rose almost missed the kick-off of a test match between his Leipzig team and a fourth division club to help a boy with cancer.

comment0 Kommentare

A few hours before RB's match against regional league side Babelsberg (1:0) on Friday, Rose flew to Mönchengladbach on a private jet and then drove on by car to the town of Willich, where the 47-year-old lived during his time at Borussia (2019 to 2021).

Young fan dependent on stem cell donation
There he visited 15-year-old Niklas, whom Rose had met years ago. The young Gladbach fan was recently diagnosed with MDS - a preliminary form of leukemia - and is dependent on a stem cell donor. And Rose did not miss the opportunity to fly to the west of Germany to drum up support for bone marrow donations.

Marco Rose (Bild: AFP or licensors)
Marco Rose
(Bild: AFP or licensors)

"Many people know that a bone marrow donation can save lives. Nevertheless, we should always draw attention to this fact. Anyone can help, anyone can register, anyone can donate. Niklas is an excellent footballer, but not quite fit at the moment. We all want him to get fit and healthy again quickly. It's all about Niklas. I hope that we can persuade a few people to register," Rose is quoted as saying by the Bild newspaper.

"Then soccer is just a minor matter"
The RB coach also revealed that he has a special relationship with the 15-year-old: "When you have children yourself, you drop everything to ensure the health of your own and other children. Then soccer is just a minor matter. There is also a certain personal relationship - Niklas knocked on my door when I was living in Willich."

After a little kick-about with Niklas on the soccer pitch in Willich, Rose headed straight back to Leipzig, just in time for the test match. The former Salzburg man was relaxed about the fact that he had missed the morning training session a few hours earlier: "I'm the head coach, I gave myself the day off. This morning it was fine without me, I have great staff."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf