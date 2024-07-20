Coach with a heart
Rose: Almost missed a test match for a boy with cancer
Coach with a heart: Former Salzburg coach Marco Rose almost missed the kick-off of a test match between his Leipzig team and a fourth division club to help a boy with cancer.
A few hours before RB's match against regional league side Babelsberg (1:0) on Friday, Rose flew to Mönchengladbach on a private jet and then drove on by car to the town of Willich, where the 47-year-old lived during his time at Borussia (2019 to 2021).
Young fan dependent on stem cell donation
There he visited 15-year-old Niklas, whom Rose had met years ago. The young Gladbach fan was recently diagnosed with MDS - a preliminary form of leukemia - and is dependent on a stem cell donor. And Rose did not miss the opportunity to fly to the west of Germany to drum up support for bone marrow donations.
"Many people know that a bone marrow donation can save lives. Nevertheless, we should always draw attention to this fact. Anyone can help, anyone can register, anyone can donate. Niklas is an excellent footballer, but not quite fit at the moment. We all want him to get fit and healthy again quickly. It's all about Niklas. I hope that we can persuade a few people to register," Rose is quoted as saying by the Bild newspaper.
"Then soccer is just a minor matter"
The RB coach also revealed that he has a special relationship with the 15-year-old: "When you have children yourself, you drop everything to ensure the health of your own and other children. Then soccer is just a minor matter. There is also a certain personal relationship - Niklas knocked on my door when I was living in Willich."
After a little kick-about with Niklas on the soccer pitch in Willich, Rose headed straight back to Leipzig, just in time for the test match. The former Salzburg man was relaxed about the fact that he had missed the morning training session a few hours earlier: "I'm the head coach, I gave myself the day off. This morning it was fine without me, I have great staff."
