Mystery about the cause
Instead of a sunset, the family found a corpse
A big shock for parents and their ten-year-old son during a boat trip on Lake Attersee. The father did everything he could to bring the motionless swimmer back to life, but the emergency doctor could only confirm his death. An autopsy is now to clarify the cause of Regauer's death.
The family was still in shock several hours later and still had to come to terms with the images and what they had experienced. A planned evening trip by boat to enjoy the sunset on Lake Attersee ended in a nightmare shortly after setting sail.
Father brought the unconscious ashore
The parents (37, 40) and their ten-year-old son were still in the harbor area of Schörfling when they discovered a person in the water who was no longer moving. The 37-year-old father jumped from the boat into the lake and pulled the motionless man onto the jetty. He immediately began resuscitation measures and the emergency services, including an ambulance, arrived shortly afterwards. But there was no more help: the doctor could only determine that the man had died.
It is currently completely unclear why the 73-year-old died in the Attersee. A forensic autopsy has been ordered to clarify the cause of death.
Nobody had noticed anything
The police were quickly able to establish the identity of the deceased: It was a 73-year-old man from Regau who had gone to Lake Attersee alone to spend the hot Thursday there. No one had seen him enter the water or noticed the accident. A forensic autopsy has been ordered to clarify the cause of death.
Temperature difference possibly to blame
Investigators are currently assuming a drowning accident or an acute health problem. It is unclear whether the 73-year-old had any pre-existing conditions that posed an increased risk. The fact is, however, that cooling off in the lake is not entirely harmless if the temperature difference between the air and water is ten degrees or more.
This is currently the case at Lake Attersee, which is still "fresh" at 23 degrees, but the air is more than 30 degrees hot. According to medical experts, the body reacts with a temperature shock when you jump directly from the sun into the cool water, which causes blood pressure to rise and blood vessels to contract. This puts a strain on the circulation and can lead to collapse, brief unconsciousness or a heart attack.
