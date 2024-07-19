Instead of a sunset, the family found a corpse

Father brought the unconscious ashore

The parents (37, 40) and their ten-year-old son were still in the harbor area of Schörfling when they discovered a person in the water who was no longer moving. The 37-year-old father jumped from the boat into the lake and pulled the motionless man onto the jetty. He immediately began resuscitation measures and the emergency services, including an ambulance, arrived shortly afterwards. But there was no more help: the doctor could only determine that the man had died.