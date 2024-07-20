1200 young people have traveled to Graz for the national camp

Above all, however, a camp like this could not take place without a good 350 volunteers. "Many have to take time off work for this. But the counselors keep the children busy all year round - week after week," says Schrittwieser. Lackner is also relieved at the dedication of the young people: "It took more than a year to organize. But the logistical challenge has paid off." The award ceremony will take place on Saturday evening at 7.30 pm on the main square in Graz.