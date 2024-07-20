Federal Red Cross Camp
1200 young people have traveled to Graz for the national camp
People are being resuscitated on the Schlossberg and injured people smeared with fake blood can be found in the Landhaushof: the Red Cross youth camp is in full swing in Graz. After a five-year break, the organizers are delighted to welcome a record number of young people from all over Austria.
If the Bruckner Sports School resembles a dormitory, then the national youth camp has arrived in Graz. More young people than ever before have arrived after a five-year break to take part in competitions and make friends. 1200 prospective paramedics will be out and about in the city until Sunday. The organizers had not expected such a rush: "We were quite surprised by the number of registrations, our estimate was 500 young people," says Patrick Lackner, camp organizer and head of the Styrian Red Cross Youth.
And so the entire school grounds were converted into accommodation: camp beds in the classrooms, dining tables in the gym and large white tents on the lawn. Right next to it, a workshop is taking place for the very young participants - the youngest of whom are six years old. A judoka demonstrates exercises and the little ones follow suit. And in the evening there is even a silent disco.
For some, it's more about the fun, others have arrived with a lot of ambition. Among them are Jonas and Manuel from the Lower Austrian Red Cross group in Sighartskirchen. The two 13-year-olds are competing together for the gold badge. The boys have been to Graz several times before, but never to a national camp.
Scenes from a brawl in the Landhaushof courtyard
Their task: a gruesome scene presents itself to the youngsters in the Landhaushof courtyard in Graz's Herrengasse. Several people lie injured on the ground, smeared with fake blood. Jonas looks after a man with a nosebleed and a laceration on his forehead. "I put a cold pack on his neck, hold his nose closed and bandage the laceration," he explains. Manuel takes care of a psychological emergency. The spectacle has also attracted spectators.
Afterwards there is a debriefing - the Styrian Red Cross President Siegfried Schrittwieser is also present. There is mostly praise for the boys, albeit with a few suggestions for improvement. "Young people are the foundation for the future of the Red Cross," says Schrittwieser, "I am impressed by their skills and understanding of values."
Above all, however, a camp like this could not take place without a good 350 volunteers. "Many have to take time off work for this. But the counselors keep the children busy all year round - week after week," says Schrittwieser. Lackner is also relieved at the dedication of the young people: "It took more than a year to organize. But the logistical challenge has paid off." The award ceremony will take place on Saturday evening at 7.30 pm on the main square in Graz.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.