Patti Smith: The punk icon returns to Vienna

Rebel and art mother

The last rendezvous dates back to the summer of 2022, when she reinforced the rustic charm of the arena twice and sang and spoke her way through a colorful oeuvre of her unique career. Now she's coming to the "big version" of the arena, Vienna's METAstadt. Perhaps for the last time, biology is merciless after all. Experiencing Patti Smith is a natural phenomenon every time. She is not only a musician on stage, but also a lyricist, photographer, painter and muse. Throughout her life and career, she has been a unique mixture of society-denying rebel and loving, caring art mother. The "Godmother Of Punk" has left her mark not only on New York, but also on Paris with her postmodern understanding of art.