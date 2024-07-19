Insta-story mystery
What is Xavi Simons trying to tell us with this picture?
No video, no text, just a black and gold Uno card ... With his Instagram story, Holland's shooting star Xavi Simons has caused a lot of guesswork in the soccer world.
In the night from Thursday to Friday, the PSG professional, who scored goals for RB Leipzig last season, shared a picture of a playing card reminiscent of the popular game "Uno" on his Instagram story. The special thing about the card: if it is placed during the game, the direction of the game changes. If the game was first played clockwise, it is now the next person's turn to play counter-clockwise.
Change? Staying? Return?
Is Simons, who has been on FC Bayern's wish list for a few weeks, saying that his future will soon be moving in a different direction? Or is he - on the contrary - denying all the rumors and hinting that he will stay at Paris Saint-Germain against all expectations? The German newspaper "Bild", meanwhile, suspects that the 21-year-old attacking player is hinting at a return to Leipzig.
Questions to which only a few insiders have answers at this point in time. It is quite possible that we will soon find out some interesting news about the Dutch team player ...
