What is Xavi Simons trying to tell us with this picture?

Change? Staying? Return?

Is Simons, who has been on FC Bayern's wish list for a few weeks, saying that his future will soon be moving in a different direction? Or is he - on the contrary - denying all the rumors and hinting that he will stay at Paris Saint-Germain against all expectations? The German newspaper "Bild", meanwhile, suspects that the 21-year-old attacking player is hinting at a return to Leipzig.