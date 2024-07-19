Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Insta-story mystery

What is Xavi Simons trying to tell us with this picture?

Nachrichten
19.07.2024 13:11

No video, no text, just a black and gold Uno card ... With his Instagram story, Holland's shooting star Xavi Simons has caused a lot of guesswork in the soccer world.

comment0 Kommentare

In the night from Thursday to Friday, the PSG professional, who scored goals for RB Leipzig last season, shared a picture of a playing card reminiscent of the popular game "Uno" on his Instagram story. The special thing about the card: if it is placed during the game, the direction of the game changes. If the game was first played clockwise, it is now the next person's turn to play counter-clockwise.

Mysterious Instagram story from Xavi Simons (Bild: Instagram/xavisimons)
Mysterious Instagram story from Xavi Simons
(Bild: Instagram/xavisimons)

Change? Staying? Return?
Is Simons, who has been on FC Bayern's wish list for a few weeks, saying that his future will soon be moving in a different direction? Or is he - on the contrary - denying all the rumors and hinting that he will stay at Paris Saint-Germain against all expectations? The German newspaper "Bild", meanwhile, suspects that the 21-year-old attacking player is hinting at a return to Leipzig.

Questions to which only a few insiders have answers at this point in time. It is quite possible that we will soon find out some interesting news about the Dutch team player ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Anatol Szadeczky-Kardoss
Anatol Szadeczky-Kardoss
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf