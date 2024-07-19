Praise for outing, but:
Hamilton teases: “Ralf probably sees it differently now”
The coming out of ex-Formula 1 racing driver Ralf Schumacher continues to make waves and has now also brought Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton onto the scene. In the run-up to the race weekend in Hungary, the Briton is pleased about the signal that Schumacher is sending. However, he also remembers a statement made by the German three years ago at the Hungaroring.
The seven-time world champion is certain that Ralf Schumacher's outing is a good and important signal. After all, it could encourage others, including in motorsport, to do the same as the German and take away the fear of taking the step. "It shows that we are finally at a time when you can take this step," says Hamilton.
However, when asked about the topic, the Brit does not miss the opportunity to make a point against Schumacher. The timing is also perfect. As the Formula 1 entourage heads into the Hungarian weekend, Hamilton recalls a controversial incident at the Hungaroring three years ago.
"It all started when Sebastian Vettel and I were on the grid here, fighting against what the Hungarian government was doing," recalls the 39-year-old. Vettel appeared on the grid before the start of the race wearing a T-shirt in rainbow colors with the inscription: "Same Love".
Hamilton does not forget
A sign of support for the LGBTQ+ community. Hamilton also took a clear stance against the anti-gay legislation in Hungary on Instagram in the run-up to the race. The government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been taking strict action against the LGBTQ+ community for years.
Parts of the Formula 1 circus were critical of the actions at the time, including Schumacher. He explained at the time that the values themselves were very important, but questioned why Hamilton had to do this in a Mercedes suit and on the race track and made it clear: "In my opinion, sport and politics should not be mixed". Statements that Hamilton has not forgotten and is therefore now teasing: "Ralf didn't think it was a good idea to do that at the time. Maybe he's changed his mind now." Let's see if there is a response from the German.
