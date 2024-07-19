“The Big Bang Theory” star Bob Newhart is dead

"Legend lost"

Melissa Rauch, who played Bernadette Rostenkowski, wrote on shared photos from "Big Bang Theory" set, "Today the world lost a legend whose style and delivery was unlike anything that came before or that we've seen since. I fell in love with stand-up when I heard Bob Newhart's album. I fell in love with sitcoms that were his. I was more than nervous to meet my idol on 'The Big Bang Theory', but he immediately put me at ease with his immense kindness."