Mourning for "Heroes"
“The Big Bang Theory” star Bob Newhart is dead
Bob Newhart has died in Los Angeles at the age of 94. He was known to younger audiences as Sheldon's ghostly Jedi advisor Professor Proton from the series "The Big Bang Theory".
US comedian Bob Newhart spent around 60 years in the limelight. Now he has died at the age of 94. According to his spokesman Jerry Digney, Newhart died in Los Angeles after a series of short illnesses.
"End of a comedy era"
CNN quoted Digney as saying that the award-winning entertainer's death was "the end of a comedy era". Born George Robert "Bob" Newhart in the US state of Illinois in 1929, he made his breakthrough in the early 1960s with a comedy album.
He had previously earned his living as an accountant in Chicago. In the decades that followed, he appeared in numerous films and series.
Never thought about quitting
Newhart was known to a large audience from the series "The Bob Newhart Show" (1972-1978) and "Newhart" (1982-1990). He later starred in the Christmas film "Elf" (2003) with Will Ferrell in the lead role and in the comedy "Naturally Blonde 2" with Reese Witherspoon.
He won various awards, including several Grammys and a Golden Globe.
Even in his old age, Newhart apparently didn't really think about quitting. He made guest appearances in more recent US series such as "Young Sheldon" and "The Big Bang Theory", for which he won an Emmy in 2013.
Galecki mourns the loss of a "hero"
Series star Johnny Galecki mourned the loss of his colleague with loving words. The actor of Dr. Leonard Hofstadter wrote on shared photos: "In one of his last emails to me, Bob asked that I stop telling people he was a 'nice guy'. While I hate to disobey a hero, I have to share that Bob was a wonderful man and I cherished my time with him. Safe travels, my friend."
"Legend lost"
Melissa Rauch, who played Bernadette Rostenkowski, wrote on shared photos from "Big Bang Theory" set, "Today the world lost a legend whose style and delivery was unlike anything that came before or that we've seen since. I fell in love with stand-up when I heard Bob Newhart's album. I fell in love with sitcoms that were his. I was more than nervous to meet my idol on 'The Big Bang Theory', but he immediately put me at ease with his immense kindness."
He continued, "He made me laugh so much and filled my heart with memories that I will cherish forever. Much like his brilliant finale to the Newhart series, it was a dream to be in his presence."
The multi-award-winning Newhart had four children with his wife Virginia Quinn, who died last year.
