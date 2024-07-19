Elaborate rescue
Two hikers became “mountain victims” in Steyr
Not going forwards or backwards - helpers are usually familiar with this reason for raising the alarm in the mountains when hikers get lost. But it also works in the "lowlands", as has now happened in Steyr. The fire department had to be called out to rescue two young men,
The duo, aged around 25, had been hiking along the River Enns on Thursday afternoon. On a path that gets narrower and narrower and eventually winds its way along a crumbling rock face.
Embankment and slope
The duo walked until they could go no further. On one side there was the conglomerate wall, from which material kept crumbling away, and on the other side the four-metre-deep slope down to the Enns.
The two men didn't dare go any further, but they didn't dare turn back either - so they called the fire department shortly before 7 pm.
Abseiling and boat rescue
Three platoons from the Steyr fire department were deployed, as well as the Red Cross. "The two men were not in any immediate danger to their lives, but there was definitely a risk of them slipping down the embankment," said the head of the Steyr fire department. In the end, the decision was made to abseil the two "mountain victims" down the embankment and ferry them across the Enns by boat and hand them over to the paramedics waiting there. After around two hours, the operation was over and the two exhausted but otherwise uninjured men were safe.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
