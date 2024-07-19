Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Elaborate rescue

Two hikers became “mountain victims” in Steyr

Nachrichten
19.07.2024 08:00

Not going forwards or backwards - helpers are usually familiar with this reason for raising the alarm in the mountains when hikers get lost. But it also works in the "lowlands", as has now happened in Steyr. The fire department had to be called out to rescue two young men,

comment0 Kommentare

The duo, aged around 25, had been hiking along the River Enns on Thursday afternoon. On a path that gets narrower and narrower and eventually winds its way along a crumbling rock face.

Embankment and slope
The duo walked until they could go no further. On one side there was the conglomerate wall, from which material kept crumbling away, and on the other side the four-metre-deep slope down to the Enns. 

The two men didn't dare go any further, but they didn't dare turn back either - so they called the fire department shortly before 7 pm.

Abseiling and boat rescue
Three platoons from the Steyr fire department were deployed, as well as the Red Cross. "The two men were not in any immediate danger to their lives, but there was definitely a risk of them slipping down the embankment," said the head of the Steyr fire department. In the end, the decision was made to abseil the two "mountain victims" down the embankment and ferry them across the Enns by boat and hand them over to the paramedics waiting there. After around two hours, the operation was over and the two exhausted but otherwise uninjured men were safe. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Markus Schütz
Markus Schütz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf