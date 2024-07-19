Two hikers became “mountain victims” in Steyr

Abseiling and boat rescue

Three platoons from the Steyr fire department were deployed, as well as the Red Cross. "The two men were not in any immediate danger to their lives, but there was definitely a risk of them slipping down the embankment," said the head of the Steyr fire department. In the end, the decision was made to abseil the two "mountain victims" down the embankment and ferry them across the Enns by boat and hand them over to the paramedics waiting there. After around two hours, the operation was over and the two exhausted but otherwise uninjured men were safe.