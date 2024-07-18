EURO rule also applies at the start of the amateur season

After many changes in the previous year and winter, Salzburgligigist Hallein wanted to exercise restraint. "We then had a good framework in March and said that we could do even better with seven or eight youngsters," explains coach Christoph Lessacher. The third-placed team from the previous season now has 34 players for "Erste" and 1b. "We train together, can draw from the full pool and play with both teams up front." After initial tests, the aim is to advance to the regional cup on Friday in Schleedorf. Next round, league rivals Thalgau could be waiting as a dress rehearsal. In addition, the derby between Henndorf and Straßwalchen awaits in the opening round, while Bramberg have to play in Maishofen.