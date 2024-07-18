Vorteilswelt
Lower house football

EURO rule also applies at the start of the amateur season

18.07.2024 16:30

Summer break - my ass! Five weeks after the end of the old lower division season, the clubs are already eagerly awaiting the kick-off of the new one. Things kick off in Salzburg with the men's regional cup on Thursday. The clubs can look forward to some new rules.

After many changes in the previous year and winter, Salzburgligigist Hallein wanted to exercise restraint. "We then had a good framework in March and said that we could do even better with seven or eight youngsters," explains coach Christoph Lessacher. The third-placed team from the previous season now has 34 players for "Erste" and 1b. "We train together, can draw from the full pool and play with both teams up front." After initial tests, the aim is to advance to the regional cup on Friday in Schleedorf. Next round, league rivals Thalgau could be waiting as a dress rehearsal. In addition, the derby between Henndorf and Straßwalchen awaits in the opening round, while Bramberg have to play in Maishofen.

Focus on captain's rule and handball
There are new rules this year not only for Hallein, but for all lower league clubs, including the captain's guideline that was tried and tested at the EURO: only the captain is allowed to speak to the referee when important decisions are made. Furthermore, unintentional handball and penalties in the penalty area will no longer be punished with a red card. If players enter the box too early for a penalty, the whistle will only be blown if it has a direct influence on the action. There will be no extra change for concussions.

Walter Hofbauer
Walter Hofbauer
