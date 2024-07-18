Cycling drama last year
Thoughts of the fatal crash come up again and again
The 49th Junior Cycling Tour across Upper Austria with the best talents in Europe starts on Friday. The fatal crash of the Italian Jacopo Venzo last year is still omnipresent. The President of Upper Austria in particular is constantly reminded of the accident.
The stars of tomorrow will be pedaling across Upper Austria again in the next few days, as the 49th edition of the Junior Tour is on the agenda!
The talented cyclists will cover 330.5 kilometers and 4093 meters of altitude. And Team-OÖ is also ready for the classic, where 25 teams from all over Europe will be pedaling. "We haven't had a team as strong as this one for a long time," says regional coach Valentin Zeller, who believes his protégés around Valentin Hofer and Valentin Poschacher are capable of finishing in the top ten. "The last stage to Straß im Attergau will be decisive," says the coach.
The organizers are also very much looking forward to the showdown of the young elite. "It will be a great festival," says Upper Austrian boss Paul Resch, looking forward to this year's edition. But despite all the anticipation, the tragedy from last year is still omnipresent, not least after the death of Norwegian André Drege in the Tour of Austria two weeks ago.
In 2023, the Italian Jacopo Venzo died after a crash on the descent of the Mistelbacher Berg despite a perfectly functioning rescue chain, whereupon the Tour was abruptly stopped after a joint ceremony.
"Would be too much of a burden"
How will this be dealt with this year, will there be a minute of mourning? "We discussed it in the presidium, and after consulting with all the supervisors, it was clear that we wouldn't do anything," says Resch, who adds: "It would be too much of a burden for the young riders!" The starting number 195, which Venzo wore last year, will no longer be assigned.
No matter how many precautions you take in advance, you can never completely prevent something like this!
OÖ-Landestrainer Valentin Zeller
Nor will the tragedy be discussed with the riders. "It's not an issue," says Zeller, especially as accidents at 80 or 90 km/h are part of the occupational hazard. "If you have a bad fall, even at 40 km/h, it's still a serious accident," reveals Zeller and also says the following about the safety concept: "No matter how many precautions you take in advance, you can never completely prevent something like that!"
The drama surrounding Venzo will never be forgotten, however, and both Zeller and Upper Austrian boss Resch always think about it: "I cycle past the scene of the accident every 14 days, so you always think about it," says Resch.
