Hamilton: “The car is slowly coming to life”

Mercedes is the first team since Ferrari in 2022 to beat Red Bull twice in a row. Hamilton has already won eight times on the track just outside Budapest and set his last pole position to date last year. "I love Hungary," said the 39-year-old Briton, who is aiming for his 200th podium finish in Formula 1. "I'm definitely really looking forward to racing there, but also the journey we're on and the fact that the car is starting to come to life and feel great."