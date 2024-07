Visually impaired man falls onto subway track: dead

According to the report, the man wanted to take the subway towards Schottentor at 3.25 pm. On the way to the platform, he oriented himself along the wall. "For reasons that have not yet been clarified, the man fell into the track area at the end of the platform despite using a walking stick," said Wiener Linien. There he was hit by the subway train. The driver of the train was in shock that evening and was looked after by an internal crisis intervention team.