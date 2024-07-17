liters of vodka drunk
“Massive consumption can be life-threatening”
A 14-year-old girl drank a liter of vodka and was then in danger of drowning in Lake Traunsee. Two friends and a passer-by were only just able to save her. Unfortunately, this kind of alcohol abuse is not an isolated incident.
There's fire under the roof, it's really a very delicate matter", says Rainer Schmidbauer, head of the Institute for Addiction Prevention, about the case of a girl from Gmunden (14). As reported, the girl is said to have drunk about a liter of vodka - according to the Youth Protection Act, she is not allowed to have it - and then went swimming in Lake Traunsee, drunk as a skunk. She fell unconscious and was rescued just in time by two friends (15) and a passer-by.
153 young people in hospital
"That's a massive strain on the body and can be life-threatening. Such an amount is not the norm for young people," says Schmidbauer. Nevertheless, this is not an isolated case: in 2022, 153 Upper Austrians aged between 16 and 17 were admitted to hospital due to "acute alcohol abuse".
If I see that a friend has consumed too much alcohol, it's better to call the ambulance once too often than once too little.
Rainer Schmidbauer, Leiter des Instituts für Suchtprävention
"Condition is stable"
In a survey of ninth-grade students, only half stated that they had not drunk alcohol in the last month. The 14-year-old was also taken to hospital in Vöcklabruck. "She is doing well, her condition is stable," says spokesman Wolfgang Baihuber. The girl received psychological care and was allowed to go home on Wednesday afternoon.
Are you ill? Are you pregnant? What's wrong with you? In Austria, a cold beer or a good glass of wine is simply part of life - and probably also ensures that such alcoholic escapades by young people are not an isolated case.
Young people take their parents, relatives or friends as role models, but underestimate the effects on their own bodies. As is so often the case, the dose makes the poison. There's nothing wrong with a beer after work, but if you have several every day, it can quickly become dangerous.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
