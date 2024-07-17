“Massive consumption can be life-threatening”

There's fire under the roof, it's really a very delicate matter", says Rainer Schmidbauer, head of the Institute for Addiction Prevention, about the case of a girl from Gmunden (14). As reported, the girl is said to have drunk about a liter of vodka - according to the Youth Protection Act, she is not allowed to have it - and then went swimming in Lake Traunsee, drunk as a skunk. She fell unconscious and was rescued just in time by two friends (15) and a passer-by.