MRI decision fixed, but waiting for the green light

After many years, one thing is certain: there will be a new MRI health insurance contract in Mistelbach - the "Krone" reported. There is uncertainty about the details, as current discussions show. A statement by the municipality of Mistelbach that an additional MRI machine "will be purchased" is irritating and is fueling the rumor mill: Why is taxpayers' money being invested in another MRI scanner when a private institute in the district capital has been trying in vain for eight years to obtain a health insurance contract?