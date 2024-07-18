Mistelbach residents irritated
MRI decision fixed, but waiting for the green light
Spend taxpayers' money on a cost-intensive new MRI machine or approve the eight-year application for a health insurance contract with an existing private institute in Mistelbach, which was even demanded by a petition of Weinviertel citizens? Why there will only be clarity on this much-discussed topic in the fall.
After many years, one thing is certain: there will be a new MRI health insurance contract in Mistelbach - the "Krone" reported. There is uncertainty about the details, as current discussions show. A statement by the municipality of Mistelbach that an additional MRI machine "will be purchased" is irritating and is fueling the rumor mill: Why is taxpayers' money being invested in another MRI scanner when a private institute in the district capital has been trying in vain for eight years to obtain a health insurance contract?
Some conclude that an additional radiologist could use the opportunity of a new device. "We are and would be ready to start immediately for health insurance patients, all capacities are available," says Silke Nowatschek from the private MRI institute rather neutrally.
Location in the bag, details in the fall at the earliest
The fact is that Christoph Luisser's office, which is responsible for the provincial health fund, says that it makes no difference whether a new device is financed or a contract is concluded with an existing independent outpatient clinic - and refers to the blue-yellow health insurance fund.
The best location is Mistelbach, where we were also able to obtain a firm commitment. But now the ball is in the health insurance company's court.
FPÖ-Landesrat Christoph Luisser
They immediately emphasize that they will only take action once the so-called "large equipment plan" has come into force - which is not expected until the autumn. Postscript: "Only then will a contract award procedure take place, depending on the application situation."
City boss is neutral, but otherwise keeps a low profile
Mayor Erich Stubenvoll is happy about the location decision and would also welcome it "if the existing institute were to receive the health insurance contract". However, when asked by the "Krone" whether he knew of any other applicants, he would neither confirm nor deny this after a brief hesitation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
