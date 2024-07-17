On separate US coasts
Lopez and Affleck celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary separately
After just two years of marriage, the love between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seems to have come to an end. The Hollywood dream couple celebrated their wedding anniversary not only separately, but even on two different US coasts!
The sky was supposed to be full of violins on their second wedding anniversary. But for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the love air has apparently long since gone.
Separate wedding day
Rumors have been circulating for weeks that the Hollywood dream couple's marriage is at an end. And "Bennifer" are apparently doing everything they can to fuel this speculation. The couple not only celebrated their wedding anniversary separately on Tuesday, but also on two US coasts!
Paparazzi caught the 54-year-old singer and actress on a short bike ride in the Hamptons and a joyride with her manager in a convertible.
The day before, J.Lo also strolled through the celebrity hotspot near New York with Affleck's daughter Violet (18). There weren't even any kind words for her (still) husband on Instagram on their anniversary.
Villa is for sale
And Affleck? He spent his wedding anniversary at work in Los Angeles. At least the 51-year-old was still wearing his wedding ring.
Just a few days ago, "Bennifer" also officially listed their Beverly Hills mansion for sale. It was rumored weeks ago that Affleck had long since moved out of the family home. The Hollywood star had finally picked up his belongings during J.Lo's trip to Europe.
Saying yes in Las Vegas
On July 16, 2022, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in a small ceremony in Las Vegas, having only recently celebrated their love comeback after almost 20 years. A second big wedding was finally celebrated in Georgia in August.
J.Lo has been staying alone in New York for weeks. Previously, the sexy Latina also traveled solo with friends to Italy to enjoy the sweet life without her Ben. There have been no red carpet appearances together for months. In the few paparazzi photos they have taken together recently, the couple always looked very tense and anything but happy.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
