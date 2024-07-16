Men receive almost twice as much pension

Equal pay for equal work

The AK also does not see the planned pension splitting as a solution, as it does not combat female poverty in old age and ignores non-traditional family forms. In addition, the retirement age for women will be adjusted to that of men, i.e. raised to 65. The AK is therefore calling for: equal pay for work of equal value, better recognition of parental and care leave periods and a legal entitlement to full-time childcare from the age of two.