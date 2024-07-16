A case for UEFA?
After Spain scandal: Gibraltar considers lodging a complaint
At the Spanish national team's celebrations after winning the European Championship title, comments made by Man City kicker Rodri caused a stir. "Gibraltar is Spanish", the 28-year-old shouted into the cheering crowd. An explosive statement that could now have repercussions.
The Gibraltar Football Association did not find the "extremely provocative and insulting" comments in Madrid funny at all. It announced the possibility of lodging an official complaint with the European Football Union (UEFA). There is no place for such behavior in sport.
At the European Championship title celebrations, midfielder Rodri repeatedly shouted the well-known battle cry used by Spanish fans to tease English opponents: "Gibraltar is Spanish", sang the 28-year-old off-key on the open stage, with many of his teammates and fans joining in.
Apple of discord between London and Madrid
Captain Alvaro Morata's objection that Rodri was, after all, under contract with Manchester City was dismissed with "I don't give a damn" in a frenzy of jubilation. There were jokes online that he might now have to look for a new employer.
Gibraltar has been a bone of contention between Madrid and London for more than three centuries. The territory at the southern tip of the Iberian Peninsula was seized by the United Kingdom in 1704. Spain considers Gibraltar to be illegally occupied territory and a British colony. However, good relations with Gibraltar and Great Britain are much more important to Spain.
