First minister joins boycott of Hungary
The turquoise-green coalition has not yet found a unified line on how to react to the Hungarian government's unilateral actions during the visits to Moscow and Beijing, which Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has described as a "peace mission". However, one red-white-red minister has already joined the boycott of Hungary declared by Brussels.
As reported, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Monday that no commissioners will attend future informal ministerial meetings in Hungary under the leadership of the current EU Council Presidency, only senior officials. The EU Commission will also forego its traditional inaugural visit to the Hungarian presidency, according to a spokesperson.
Rauch wants to show a "clear edge"
Health and Social Affairs Minister Johannes Rauch intends to follow this call, as the Green minister announced on the fringes of a meeting on Tuesday. It was "unacceptable" that Orbán traveled to Moscow. "I have decided for myself not to travel to these councils (ministerial councils under the Hungarian presidency, editor's note)," Rauch clarified. This was his "personal political decision", he said when asked whether this course of action had been agreed within the government. "You have to show a clear edge", because Orbán had "crossed a line".
On the question of whether Hungary's voting rights in the EU Council should be revoked, as 63 MEPs had called for in a letter to the EU institutional leaders, Rauch said that this would have to be decided in Europe. It was a matter of a "consistent stance towards Hungary" - such a stance was necessary, but he expressed sympathy for this idea.
Brunner and Kocher more cautious
ÖVP Finance Minister Magnus Brunner, who is considered a possible candidate for the post of the next EU Commissioner, said on Tuesday in Brussels that he "naturally understands the European Commission's desire to set an example here". The events of the last few days and weeks were bilateral visits, said Brunner with regard to Orbán's controversial trips.
On the other hand, the future of Europe is at stake. And he assumes that Hungary will also put the European idea at the forefront, continued Brunner. It was about making progress on the pressing problems of the European Union, such as competitiveness, and continuing to work together with the Hungarian Presidency. Brunner left it open as to whether he would attend the informal meeting of finance ministers himself. The German government will discuss a common approach.
Economics Minister Martin Kocher (ÖVP) was also more reserved than Rauch: it was fine for Orbán to make a bilateral visit - it was clear "that it was bilateral, not on behalf of the EU". On the question of whether he would take part in councils, Kocher exercised restraint: this always depends on the schedule. On the question of the withdrawal of voting rights, the minister referred to the possibilities that exist at EU level in this regard.
Schallenberg: "We should leave the church in the village"
Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (ÖVP) is sticking to his previous position of opposing a boycott of the Hungarian EU Council Presidency in protest against Prime Minister Orbán's solo actions, a spokeswoman told APA. Schallenberg had criticized Orbán's trips entitled "peace missions" on Ö1's "Morgenjournal" last Wednesday, including to Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin, who is subject to EU sanctions. "He did not speak on behalf of the European Union. He has no mandate, no mission," Schallenberg emphasized. One should "draw clear lines, but also leave the church in the village".
FPÖ: ÖVP should vote against von der Leyen
Meanwhile, the FPÖ called on the chancellor's party to vote against von der Leyen's re-election. Party leader Herbert Kickl appealed to Chancellor Nehammer to condemn the boycott. "Von der Leyen is a symbol and negative symbol of the undemocratic aloofness of the EU bureaucracy, a deeply undemocratic self-image and a disconnection of the self-appointed elites from the people of Europe," Kickl raged. The EU Commission is "nothing more than the employee of the EU member states, but certainly not their boss".
Von der Leyen's re-election is on the agenda in Strasbourg on Thursday. The German CDU politician needs an absolute majority of at least 361 of the 720 MEPs.
