First minister joins boycott of Hungary

Rauch wants to show a "clear edge"

Health and Social Affairs Minister Johannes Rauch intends to follow this call, as the Green minister announced on the fringes of a meeting on Tuesday. It was "unacceptable" that Orbán traveled to Moscow. "I have decided for myself not to travel to these councils (ministerial councils under the Hungarian presidency, editor's note)," Rauch clarified. This was his "personal political decision", he said when asked whether this course of action had been agreed within the government. "You have to show a clear edge", because Orbán had "crossed a line".