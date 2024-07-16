Attempted murder
Charges brought after knife attack on police officer
At the end of May, a 41-year-old man attacked a young police officer with a knife on Vienna's Keplerplatz. According to a medical report, he only survived because of a stab vest. The Vienna public prosecutor's office is now bringing charges of attempted murder against the Jordanian. Who probably wanted to die at the hands of officers ...
Once again, the weapons ban zone around Reumannplatz and Keplerplatz was the scene of an attempted murder: on May 24, a 41-year-old man attacked a young police officer. It was reported that only his protective vest saved the officer's life.
Protective vest saved police officer's life
The Vienna public prosecutor's office has now brought charges against Mohammed Ismail R. for attempted murder. "A medical expert opinion proves that the nature of the murder weapon and the type of attack would have led to fatal or at least life-threatening injuries without the police officer's protective vest," the prosecution said in a statement.
A weapons ban zone has been in force in parts around Reumannplatz in Vienna-Favoriten since the end of March. The accused perpetrator appeared from the side behind an officer who was carrying out a check. Suddenly, the dark-haired man lunged and stabbed with full force. The attack was filmed from a police van.
"Suicide by cop"
In his first interrogation, the Jordanian finally revealed that he had wanted to commit "suicide by cop" - in other words, to be killed by police officers after the attack. The charge is not yet legally effective. A trial date against the 41-year-old is therefore still pending. He faces up to life imprisonment if convicted.
Focal point Vienna-Favoriten
The knife attack on the 24-year-old police officer is one of many acts of violence that shook Vienna-Favoriten in just a few weeks. On March 17, there were two stabbings at the same time: a 28-year-old allegedly stabbed a completely unknown man near Favoritenstraße. At the Reumannplatz subway station, a 19-year-old Syrian allegedly attacked a young Viennese man with a switchblade knife - his trial began on July 11. Also in March, an argument escalated at Reumannplatz in which a 32-year-old man was stabbed deeply in the thigh.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
