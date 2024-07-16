Charges brought after knife attack on police officer

Focal point Vienna-Favoriten

The knife attack on the 24-year-old police officer is one of many acts of violence that shook Vienna-Favoriten in just a few weeks. On March 17, there were two stabbings at the same time: a 28-year-old allegedly stabbed a completely unknown man near Favoritenstraße. At the Reumannplatz subway station, a 19-year-old Syrian allegedly attacked a young Viennese man with a switchblade knife - his trial began on July 11. Also in March, an argument escalated at Reumannplatz in which a 32-year-old man was stabbed deeply in the thigh.