Every month until election
Musk wants to donate 45 million dollars to Trump
Tech billionaire Elon Musk has now officially taken sides. The richest person in the world wants to support Donald Trump "wholeheartedly" in order to elevate the 78-year-old to the White House. He is to receive 45 million dollars a month in return.
According to a newspaper report, Musk wants to provide massive financial support for Trump's election campaign. Musk wants to contribute around 45 million dollars a month to a pro-Trump super PAC, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The group wants to focus on persuading swing voters and securing so-called "swing states" for Trump, they said.
According to the report, Musk has already made an unspecified donation to the America PAC. The Bloomberg agency also reported last week that Musk had made a donation to the Trump support group.
Millions for groups close to Trump
Among the prominent supporters of the America PAC are Lonsdale Enterprises with a donation of one million dollars and the investors and "crypto twins" Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss with 250,000 dollars each.
However, the native South African does not appear in a list of donations submitted by the group on Monday, which shows proceeds of more than eight million dollars.
Musk reacts to assassination attempt
So-called super PACS are allowed to collect any amount of money, but are not allowed to give it directly to the candidate. Instead, the funds are often used to run their own campaigns. These are loopholes in the system that allow major donors to exert influence. If Musk were to donate directly to Trump, he would only be allowed to transfer 3,300 dollars under US law.
Shortly after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, Musk announced that he was backing the Republican and would support him "wholeheartedly". His planned financial commitment could have a significant impact on the dynamics of the election campaign.
