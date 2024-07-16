Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Every month until election

Musk wants to donate 45 million dollars to Trump

Nachrichten
16.07.2024 10:38

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has now officially taken sides. The richest person in the world wants to support Donald Trump "wholeheartedly" in order to elevate the 78-year-old to the White House. He is to receive 45 million dollars a month in return.

comment0 Kommentare

According to a newspaper report, Musk wants to provide massive financial support for Trump's election campaign. Musk wants to contribute around 45 million dollars a month to a pro-Trump super PAC, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The group wants to focus on persuading swing voters and securing so-called "swing states" for Trump, they said.

According to the report, Musk has already made an unspecified donation to the America PAC. The Bloomberg agency also reported last week that Musk had made a donation to the Trump support group.

Millions for groups close to Trump
Among the prominent supporters of the America PAC are Lonsdale Enterprises with a donation of one million dollars and the investors and "crypto twins" Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss with 250,000 dollars each.

However, the native South African does not appear in a list of donations submitted by the group on Monday, which shows proceeds of more than eight million dollars.

Musk reacts to assassination attempt
So-called super PACS are allowed to collect any amount of money, but are not allowed to give it directly to the candidate. Instead, the funds are often used to run their own campaigns. These are loopholes in the system that allow major donors to exert influence. If Musk were to donate directly to Trump, he would only be allowed to transfer 3,300 dollars under US law.

Shortly after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, Musk announced that he was backing the Republican and would support him "wholeheartedly". His planned financial commitment could have a significant impact on the dynamics of the election campaign.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf