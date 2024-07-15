Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Trial in Innsbruck

Hitler salute at the health insurance fund: Tyrolean (37) narrowly avoids imprisonment

Nachrichten
15.07.2024 16:16

A 37-year-old man had to stand trial in Innsbruck for giving the Hitler salute and chanting Nazi slogans in a rage at the Innsbruck health insurance fund. He is ashamed of the incident.

comment0 Kommentare

"That's not my attitude, I have nothing to do with it at all," the 37-year-old, who was charged with Nazi reactivation, emphasized several times at the Innsbruck regional court. However, he said that when he drinks a lot of alcohol, he talks nonsense. This was also the case last November: "I consumed wine and schnapps all night and slept for no more than an hour."

Drunk out of his mind at 9 o'clock
The Innsbruck man turned up at his ÖGK appointment at 9 o'clock in the morning, drunk as a skunk and with almost three per mille. The man flew into a rage, raised his right arm in a Hitler salute, chanted "Heil Hitler" and loudly proclaimed that "all foreigners should be gassed". He could no longer remember the incident. "But I'm ashamed of it."

Narrowly missed imprisonment
Non-final judgment: four months' conditional imprisonment and a fine of 720 euros. He was also ordered to undergo alcohol detoxification treatment and psychotherapy.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Markus Stegmayr
Markus Stegmayr
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf