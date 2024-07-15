Trial in Innsbruck
Hitler salute at the health insurance fund: Tyrolean (37) narrowly avoids imprisonment
A 37-year-old man had to stand trial in Innsbruck for giving the Hitler salute and chanting Nazi slogans in a rage at the Innsbruck health insurance fund. He is ashamed of the incident.
"That's not my attitude, I have nothing to do with it at all," the 37-year-old, who was charged with Nazi reactivation, emphasized several times at the Innsbruck regional court. However, he said that when he drinks a lot of alcohol, he talks nonsense. This was also the case last November: "I consumed wine and schnapps all night and slept for no more than an hour."
Drunk out of his mind at 9 o'clock
The Innsbruck man turned up at his ÖGK appointment at 9 o'clock in the morning, drunk as a skunk and with almost three per mille. The man flew into a rage, raised his right arm in a Hitler salute, chanted "Heil Hitler" and loudly proclaimed that "all foreigners should be gassed". He could no longer remember the incident. "But I'm ashamed of it."
Narrowly missed imprisonment
Non-final judgment: four months' conditional imprisonment and a fine of 720 euros. He was also ordered to undergo alcohol detoxification treatment and psychotherapy.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
