Record! 965 pages for sport

ServusTV celebrated the highest viewing figures in red-white-red soccer history in the round of 16 between Austria and Turkey, while the "Krone" kept its readership up to date with the most comprehensive coverage of a major event of all time. Since June 12, 700 (!) pages have been devoted to the EURO, with a total of 965 pages devoted to sport. A record! And an immense amount of work. But it's worth it, because sport is so extremely moving.