Tour de France:
Vingegaard hopes for “bad day” for Pogacar
Jonas Vingegaard is running out of antidotes in his battle with Tadej Pogacar at the 111th Tour de France. After two clear defeats in the Pyrenees at the weekend, the Danish defending champion is hoping for a drop in performance from his opponent at the Tour of France.
"In the last two years we've seen that he sometimes has a bad day. So we have to hope that he has a bad day. Of course, if he stays at this level, then it will be tough," said the two-time Tour winner after his one-day crash on the Plateau de Beille on Sunday.
Three minutes ahead
On the queen stage, overall leader Pogacar had left his rival behind for the second time in a row - and crossed the finish line with a lead of just over a minute. In the overall standings, he is a full 3:09 minutes ahead of Vingegaard.
The current overall runner-up still has two challenging stages in the Alps and the final individual time trial in Nice left to prevent the Slovenian from taking his third overall victory at the Tour. Last year, the exhausted Pogacar collapsed in the third week of the Tour. This year, however, he doesn't look like that will happen to him again.
Vingegaard, who was seriously injured in a crash in the spring, was satisfied with his performance. "I was super strong on the last climb. I probably delivered one of the best performances of my life. But Tadej was simply stronger," the 27-year-old complained.
"Unbeatable at the moment"
His sporting director Grischa Niermann shared this assessment. "At the moment, Tadej Pogacar seems to be unbeatable, but the final week is still to come. We're not hanging our heads yet, but we're taking a break," he said with a view to the rest day on Monday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
