18 years later
After bathing photos: Messi and Yamal about to meet again?
The young Lionel Messi bathes a baby for a photo shoot, then holds it wrapped in a blanket in his arms - these pictures from 2007 have only just gone around the world. No wonder, the baby was Lamine Yamal, the young star of the European Football Championship in Germany. 18 years later, there could be a reunion between the two as Argentina won the Copa America and Yamal won the European Championship title with Spain.
The clash between the two continental champions, the so-called Finalissima, is planned for 2025. An exact date and venue have not yet been set. This match was revived in 2022 after a break of almost three decades, when Argentina beat European champions Italy with Messi. Yamal already said in a Spanish radio interview before the European Championship final (2:1 against England) that he would like a duel with Messi.
Yamal may be denied his wish
The two high-class players have never played together. When Yamal made his debut for FC Barcelona in the spring of 2023, Messi had already left the club. However, the now 17-year-old Spaniard may also be denied his wish for a duel with the 37-year-old Messi: after the Copa final - in which he also suffered an injury - the South American has not yet announced whether he might end his career.
"It could have been any kid from Barcelona!"
The bathing pictures were taken for a charity calendar - and were only brought out again during the European Championship. Yamal explained that his parents had not previously wanted their son to be compared to Messi. As for how the photos were taken, the young star explained that it was a great coincidence that he was photographed together with Messi. "It could have been any child from Barcelona."
