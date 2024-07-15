After 131 games
The sparrows had already been whistling it from the rooftops, but only now has it become official: Germany's soccer world champion Thomas Müller is ending his career with the national team!
Müller had already announced a meeting with national team coach Julian Nagelsmann after the quarter-final exit at the European Championship on home soil against Spain. Müller played 131 times for Germany, with only record-holder Lothar Matthäus (150) and Miroslav Klose (137) making more appearances.
On his international debut in March 2010 in a World Cup test against Argentina (0:1) in his home city of Munich, soccer legend Diego Maradona, who died three and a half years ago, thought he was still a ball boy.
Top scorer at the World Cup in South Africa
A few months later, Müller sent Argentina and Maradona home with a goal in the World Cup quarter-final in Cape Town in a 4-0 win. With five goals, the then 20-year-old became the top scorer in South Africa. Four years later, Müller scored five times again at the World Cup - his major contribution to the triumph in Brazil.
Müller was never able to score at the European Championships. He played at continental championships in 2012, 2016, 2021 and 2024. The Munich native no longer played a leading role at the home tournament. He was only used as a "joker" in the opening match against Scotland (5:1) and in the quarter-final against Spain (1:2 n.V.).
Now Müller bid farewell to the national team and its fans in the touching video that followed:
"It all started here in Pähl on this sports field. My huge enthusiasm for soccer. When I was allowed to play my first international match for the German national team over 14 years ago, I would never have dreamed of all this: great victories and bitter defeats; sometimes devastated, only to get up again; competing against the best players in the world, alongside fantastic teammates with whom I have experienced an infinite number of unforgettable moments."
"After 131 international matches and 45 goals, I'm saying goodbye to the German eagle today. I was able to take part in four World Cups and four European Championships, lift the World Cup trophy in the air and feel your affection on the pitch. It always made me very proud to play for my country. We celebrated together and sometimes shed a tear together. I would like to say thank you to all the fans and team members of the national team. Thank you for your support over the past year. Take the enthusiasm and joy of this year's Euros with you and keep your fingers crossed for the team on the road to the 2026 World Cup - I'll do the same. Now as a fan in the stands and no longer as a player on the green pitch. See you around!"
