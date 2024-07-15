"After 131 international matches and 45 goals, I'm saying goodbye to the German eagle today. I was able to take part in four World Cups and four European Championships, lift the World Cup trophy in the air and feel your affection on the pitch. It always made me very proud to play for my country. We celebrated together and sometimes shed a tear together. I would like to say thank you to all the fans and team members of the national team. Thank you for your support over the past year. Take the enthusiasm and joy of this year's Euros with you and keep your fingers crossed for the team on the road to the 2026 World Cup - I'll do the same. Now as a fan in the stands and no longer as a player on the green pitch. See you around!"