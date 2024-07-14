Vorteilswelt
Fans still without mercy

Whistles again in Berlin! Cucurella remains the bogeyman

Nachrichten
14.07.2024 22:10

Marc Cucurella was also greeted with whistles and boos from the stands in the European Championship final between Spain and England. The fans in Germany have still not forgiven the controversial hand scene in the European Championship quarter-final against the hosts. The Spaniard recently spoke out. 

comment0 Kommentare

While the left-back was exchanging blows with his Spaniards in the final against England on the pitch of Berlin's Olympic Stadium, he was accompanied by whistles and boos from the stands. The fans in Germany have singled him out as the culprit who started the end of the Nagelsmann team's summer fairytale. 

Cucurella follows up against the Germans
The outrage has been huge ever since. Cucurella had blocked a shot from Jamal Musiala with his hand in stoppage time. There was no penalty whistle - there were only whistles from the stands for Cucurella afterwards.

"I didn't really care. But at the same time, it felt a bit sad that some people came to this game just to boo a single player," the Chelsea kicker explained afterwards, going on to make a small point: "Some people wasted tickets with that. Does he feel the same today? 

krone Sport
