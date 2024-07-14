Fans still without mercy
Whistles again in Berlin! Cucurella remains the bogeyman
Marc Cucurella was also greeted with whistles and boos from the stands in the European Championship final between Spain and England. The fans in Germany have still not forgiven the controversial hand scene in the European Championship quarter-final against the hosts. The Spaniard recently spoke out.
While the left-back was exchanging blows with his Spaniards in the final against England on the pitch of Berlin's Olympic Stadium, he was accompanied by whistles and boos from the stands. The fans in Germany have singled him out as the culprit who started the end of the Nagelsmann team's summer fairytale.
Cucurella follows up against the Germans
The outrage has been huge ever since. Cucurella had blocked a shot from Jamal Musiala with his hand in stoppage time. There was no penalty whistle - there were only whistles from the stands for Cucurella afterwards.
"I didn't really care. But at the same time, it felt a bit sad that some people came to this game just to boo a single player," the Chelsea kicker explained afterwards, going on to make a small point: "Some people wasted tickets with that. Does he feel the same today?
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.