Heavy thunderstorm over Graz: storm and heavy rain

People had already made themselves comfortable in the pubs and fan zones in Graz to watch the soccer - but a violent thunderstorm dampened the joy of the final: storms and heavy rain drove the guests out of the pubs. "Like the end of the world", reported a reader reporter from the city center of Graz, which was suddenly empty. Some streets were flooded in no time. There is also a threat of thunderstorms in the coming week, after temperatures are expected to exceed 30 degrees again - as they did on Sunday. . .