After Trump assassination:

US President Biden announces speech to the nation

Nachrichten
14.07.2024 20:52

Following the assassination attempt on his predecessor and political rival Donald Trump, US President Joe Biden has announced an address to the nation and called on the country to stand together.

"We must stand together as one nation," said Biden at the White House and announced that he would address the American people in an official speech from the Oval Office on Sunday evening.

Trump was injured in an attempted assassination on Saturday evening (local time). The Republican presidential candidate-elect was reportedly shot in the ear at the rally in the state of Pennsylvania. The gunman who was killed was "neutralized" by security forces. According to media reports, he was also carrying bomb-making materials.

Citing investigative circles, it was said that such material had also been found in the man's home. The New York Times spoke of two "explosive devices" in the suspected perpetrator's car and a third found at his home. The Wall Street Journal also spoke of explosive devices. CNN wrote of "explosive material", i.e. explosives, and other sources spoke of parts for building bombs.

Biden cancels weekend stay
After the attack, Biden canceled a weekend stay in his home state of Delaware and returned to the White House, where he immediately condemned the act. Following a briefing by the heads of the justice and security authorities, the US President made a new statement on Sunday afternoon (local time). At the same time, he canceled a trip to the southern state of Texas planned for Monday.

In an initial reaction, Biden called the act "sick". There is "no place for this kind of violence" in the USA, he said. The President had previously stated that the USA must "stand together as a nation to condemn this". According to the White House, Biden spoke to Trump on the phone after the shooting.

The meeting in Butler was Trump's last campaign event before the Republican Party convention, which begins on Monday and at which Trump will officially be chosen as the party's presidential candidate. According to his campaign team, Trump plans to attend despite his injury.

