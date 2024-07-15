Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After bottle attack

FPÖ Hallein calls for more security at festivals

Nachrichten
15.07.2024 09:30

The Hallein town festival was overshadowed by an attack by a Syrian: He is said to have cut two men with a beer bottle and a shard of glass. The Hallein FPÖ has now criticized the security concept at festivals. The Freedom Party is demanding more police presence and is receiving criticism from the SPÖ. 

comment0 Kommentare

A Syrian man is accused of attacking a security employee and the bar owner with a beer bottle and a shard in a bar between 2 and 3 a.m. after the Hallein town festival. The "Krone" reported.

The incident has now called the Hallein Freedom Party into action. The incident was discussed at a meeting of the municipal council last Thursday. FPÖ party leader Jasmin Maziborsky: "Our people must be able to feel safe in Hallein. Especially at the festivals. And we see the danger that this will soon no longer be the case. We need more police on site."

More security and "awareness" teams called for
Hallein's SPÖ city councillor Florian Koch replied that it was questionable that the FPÖ was now reacting to every incident with populism and calling for more police presence. The FPÖ could ask the state or federal government for more police officers. Deputy Mayor Josef Sailer (SPÖ) also countered: "Firstly, it was in a bar and a security man was injured - so the bar has security. Secondly, there were 14,000 people at the city festival. And one incident. That is of course regrettable, but by no means a threat."

Matthias Niederreiter, a new member of the KPÖ in Hallein, called for so-called "awareness teams" that could take on an observer role together with the police and organizers and intervene to calm things down if necessary. Thomas Solf, head of the Hallein FPÖ, says: "We are simply calling for the private security service to be increased at events."

Mayor Alexander Stangassinger concludes that he is willing to compromise: "Our municipal police force is well positioned. There was exactly one incident out of 14,000 visitors. I am open to suggestions for such awareness teams or more security. I take a critical view of more city police - the commander of the city police says he has enough staff."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jakob Hilzensauer
Jakob Hilzensauer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf