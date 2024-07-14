Pogacar flexes his muscles in the Pyrenees

Already a decent cushion

Pogacar's solo victories in Pla d'Adet and on the brutal royal stage with 4,800 meters of climbing put him a huge 3:09 minutes ahead of Vingegaard in the classification. "I couldn't have imagined this result after two weeks," said Pogacar. "I was a bit on the limit with Jonas' attack, but then I realized that he didn't have the legs to pull it off. It looks very good, it's a comfortable lead." The third Tour triumph after 2020 and 2021 and the double of Giro and Tour is now within reach for the 25-year-old.