The countdown is on
Bleiburger Wiesenmarkt: the preparations are underway
Cloves, cinnamon sticks, peppercorns, nutmeg and two cents in a red velvet bag: the rent that the municipality pays to the church has already been prepared. The oldest meadow festival in the south of the country attracts visitors to Bleiburg from August 30 to September 2, where the market has been held on the Wiesn since 1393.
"This is probably one of the oldest rent customs in the world, as we still pay the rent to the church, which owns the meadow," says Mayor Stefan Visotschnig. What is probably the largest folk festival in the lowlands has been held for 631 years. "Only the circumstances have adapted to the times. In the past, it was the farmer with oxen and cows and today it is the modern agricultural machinery that is presented to our farmers," says market master Arthur Ottowitz. Bleiburg is once again heading for a four-day state of emergency.
Small team, big market
Preparations for the Bleiburg Meadow Market are in full swing. "It's almost unbelievable that such a small team still manages to organize one of the biggest festivals in the country. And that's on top of the work at the municipal office," says Ottowitz.
This year, the Wiesenmarkt starts as usual in August. "The cut-off date is always September 1, when the feast of St. Ägidius is celebrated," says the market master. We will then reach the earliest possible date next year, when we will make another weekly leap into September," says the market master.
Last year, 145,000 visitors stormed the market meadows after the pandemic, when the festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021. Ottowitz: "But more than 40,000 visitors a day are not possible." And this year, the amusement park will be the same as it has always been: "We didn't have any big machines there the last two years, but it's back to the way it's always been."
As early as mid-August, the vendors will roll up with their vehicles and start setting up. Ottowitz: "As every year, around 20 huge tents will also be set up and around 300 vendors will be present at the Wies'n."
Railroad puts together a package
This year, for the first time, there will be a special package from the Bundesbahn, which has also put together a special offer for the Villach Kirchtag and the St. Veiter Wiesenmarkt. Ottowitz: "Our visitors can arrive in peace and quiet on the train, which will arrive here every hour, without having to worry about parking or drinking alcohol. And that's until 1.30 in the morning."
The Wiesenmarkt starts ten days before August 30, with the installation of the Freyung at the so-called Freyungsbrunnen. The mead (honey wine) brewed especially for the meadow market is also tasted.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.