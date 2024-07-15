Bleiburger Wiesenmarkt: the preparations are underway

"This is probably one of the oldest rent customs in the world, as we still pay the rent to the church, which owns the meadow," says Mayor Stefan Visotschnig. What is probably the largest folk festival in the lowlands has been held for 631 years. "Only the circumstances have adapted to the times. In the past, it was the farmer with oxen and cows and today it is the modern agricultural machinery that is presented to our farmers," says market master Arthur Ottowitz. Bleiburg is once again heading for a four-day state of emergency.